“IT sounded like an explosion… I thought I had lost my front door.”

This was the reaction of a frightened York pensioner after a ‘Metallic Massacre’ rocket exploded outside the front of her house in York.

Ruth Bowling, 70, said she was at home in Sandstock Road, Stockton Lane, on Saturday evening when the firework went off.

“I was very concerned,” she said. “It sounded like an explosion. It was right next to my house. I thought I had lost my front door. The door and the window were both rattling. But what if children had been walking past?”

She said she found the Bright Star Fireworks rocket embedded in the lawn, where it may have been pushed in by troublemakers before lighting it. “I rang the firm and they just said people must take more care,” she added.

Steve Raper, a spokesman for Bright Star Fireworks and chairman of the British Fireworks Association, said he suspected the incident was a result of anti-social use and said there was no problem with the public using fireworks, provided they did so in a safe and responsible manner.

“All we ask is that they follow the instructions and have a respect for their neighbours,” he said.

“Fireworks really are not as dangerous as people would have you believe - provided the user takes some simple precautions.

“The problems the firework industry have are with those who are irresponsible, act anti-socially, or use illegally imported fireworks.”