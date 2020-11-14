THE Crown returns to Netflix on Sunday for its long-awaited fourth season.

Audiences are looking forward to the drama's portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales as the royal saga moves into the 1980s.

Actress Emma Corrin plays Diana in the new season - and as our photograph shows, she bears an uncanny resemblance to the 'People's Princess' who stole the nation's hearts when she first emerged in public as 'Shy Di' following her engagement to Prince Charles in 1981.

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown

The couple married in a fairytale wedding in July1981 - to be replicated in The Crown - and had their first child, William, in June 1982.

In November 1981 - newly pregnant - Diana made her first official visit to York, alongside Prince Charles.

Tens of thousands of people turned out to meet and greet her on a sunny, autumn day.

They were lucky to see her. The princess had suffered from morning sickness, but managed to honour her engagement with the people of York.

Crowds greet Diana as she arrives in York on November 12, 1981

The Press has several photos of Diana during this historic visit which took place 39 years ago this week on November 12.

Already becoming a fashion icon, she wore a bottle green cape coat over a floral dress and a black wide rimmed felt hat.

A video of the visit shows the royal couple meeting people in the city centre before visiting the National Railway Museum and taking a ride on a replica of Stephenson's Rocket.

From there, they went on to York Rugby Club, where some 7,000 local school children were eagerly awaiting for a glimpse of the famous pair.

Video shows the royal visit of Princess Diana and Prince Charles to York on November 12, 1981

They drove around in a roofless vehicle, dubbed the "Prince mobile".

Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their visit to York

Many readers recall vividly the royal visit - with some posting their recollections in our new nostalgia Facebook group: Why We Love York - Memories.

Annie Horn posted: "She was pregnant and looked tired and unwell by the time she reached Leeman road and the Railway Museum."

On the Press's Facebook page, Dawn Pavis posted: "Yes I was there and saw her at York Rugby ground."

Ivy Eden added: "I saw her pass in the car and l knew then from her face all was not right with her but this was in the very early days when everything was supposed to be wonderful."

Princess Diana meets crowds in York in 1981

Princess Diana has been in the news again this week following a controversy surrounding how her famous BBC interview with Martin Bashir was obtained.

It is now 23 years since her tragic, premature death in Paris, but for many, she will forever remain not just the "people's princess" but the "queen of hearts".

