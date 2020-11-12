CORONAVIRUS hospital admissions are increasing in York - but the number of patients in intensive care is currently low.

And the NHS has seen a rise in calls to mental health services over the last few months - with anticipation of even more demand as the recession starts to hit local families.

At a City of York Council Health and Social Care Committee meeting, assistant director of primary care at NHS Vale of York CCG, Stephanie Porter, said: “We are working to make sure our primary and secondary care systems are better connected, but it is tough. We are anticipating more demand, particularly as the recession starts to hit. Our secondary care colleagues are seeing people in crisis who have never been known to the service before.

"These are key signals that our population is needing help.”

And Dr Nigel Wells, clinical chair at Vale of York CCG, said GP consultations have increased year-on-year in October from 44,000 in 2019 to 52,000 this year.

He said: “Due to GPs and nurses having to regularly change PPE, consultations are taking longer but the demand is the highest it has ever been.”

Meanwhile, Fiona Phillips, York’s assistant director of public health, said hospitalisations of coronavirus patients have increased over recent weeks, adding: “These are mostly patients who are in general and acute beds within York Hospital. The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care has remained quite low. And we’ll continue to monitor that and hope that it stays that way.

“We’re not at that point where we’re saying the hospital can’t cope. But we know there are other hospitals in the region that are reaching that point.

“We will have to continue to monitor that very closely too.”

She added that the city has started reporting Covid cases in care homes again, adding: “We do have care homes where they are recording either staff or residents who have tested positive. But that’s partly due to a lot more testing.

“The situation currently today is that we have some care homes in York where they do have symptomatic residents, and they’re managing that outbreak.

“So we’re still seeing it as positive in York in terms of the low number of symptomatic cases in the care home setting.”