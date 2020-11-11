THE Press is looking for readers to nominate their favourite chippy.
Following hot on the heels of our contest to find York’s best ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ restaurant, we now want readers to tell us where’s the best fish and chip restaurant in and around York.
Tell us in your words why you love your local chippy and what makes it so special.
Whether it’s their perfectly golden chips, crisp battered haddock or the friendliness of the welcome, we want to hear from you.
We're hoping to get as many nominations in as possible over the week ahead.
Click here to register your own nomination.
The closing date is Thursday, November 19 and we will publish the names of the top 20, as voted for by you, a few days later.
