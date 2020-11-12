A FRAUDSTER whose illegal activities contributed to her employer going out of business has been allowed to keep her freedom because she has cancer.

It was the second time “sticky-fingered” Jane Louise Tarren had been before the courts for stealing from her employer, York Crown Court heard.

She had previously been given a suspended sentence for pocketing money she had collected when working as a dinner lady instead of banking it, said Michael Bosomworth, prosecuting.

Her latest crime was committed when she was firstly assistant accounts manager and later accounts manager at Tockwith-based Agency Lighting Ltd in 2018.

She had deceived its customers into paying the company’s bills into her bank account by claiming it was the company’s account.

When her fraud was discovered, she blamed other members of staff.

Agency Lighting Ltd went into administration within months of her fraud being detected.

Mr Bosomworth said the fraud had had a “material effect” on the company’s finances.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said Tarren had “sticky fingers” and had abused her position.

“You richly deserve to go to prison for your second such offence,” he said. But jailing her would put too much strain on the prison service and would be too great a risk for her health.

The judge said a letter submitted by the defence from doctors giving details of her medical condition appeared to be genuine.

Tarren, 39, of Prestwick Court, Acomb, York, pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position.

She was given an eight-month prison sentence suspended for two years on condition she does 40 days’ rehabilitative activities.

A hearing to decide what of her assets should be confiscated was adjourned until April.

The prosecution say the fraud amounted to nearly £7,000. The defence say that she only actually got £2,500 fraudulently.

For her, defence barrister Gordon Stables said she had had difficulties at the time of the fraud in 2018.

Tarren told the court she was getting radiotherapy.