Staff and students at York College observed two minutes silence as part of an act of remembrance on Armistice Day.

The ceremony was live-streamed into classrooms on campus, as well as to students and staff working from home.

The socially distanced ceremony took place in the college atrium, with staff veterans standing alongside Uniformed Public Services students, and with six large military silhouettes dominating the space.

Performing and production arts (acting) student, Amy Smith, read Laurence Binyon’s poignant war poem ‘For the Fallen’ before the Last Post was played.

During the two minutes silence at 11am today (Wednesday) hundreds of red petals fell as the college community stood in quiet reflection to remember those who gave their lives in the World Wars.

Uniformed Public Services student Adam Lill, who is also an RAF cadet, said: “Armistice Day is important to me because it allows the nation to stop and remember all those who have served in the Armed Forces and who have given their lives since the Second World War.

"My late grandfather served in India in the Second World War and my granddad served in Northern Ireland - both lost friends during the conflicts. This day gives me a chance to remember them and all they gave.”

Lee Probert, chief executive and principal of York College, said: “Amidst the difficult times we are currently experiencing with Covid-19, it is still hugely important that we take time out to appreciate the significance of Armistice Day and all that it stands for.

"We are proud to have war veterans and ex-military amongst our staff body and our Uniformed Public Services students are training for public service – their studies will equip them with an understanding of the skills and knowledge required to embark on careers which benefit all of us.

"Despite not being physically together, today is an opportunity to reinforce that we are a community which values and remember the contributions of those who came before us and those who serve today."