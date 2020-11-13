At Springfield Healthcare we want to make a difference; it’s that simple. It’s our company motto and as one of Yorkshire’s leading care providers we want to make a very special difference this Christmas. So, we’re launching our campaign by offering a residential care room with full board, absolutely nothing to pay, for the period approaching Christmas and into the New Year at The Chocolate Works Care Village, York.

We’re going to safely take a locally based, deserving older individual into our care, settle them into one of our lovely rooms with its own en-suite bathroom and provide everything that’s required for a stay with us of about 6 weeks. There is absolutely no doubt that they’ll enjoy an extra special, magical Christmas and New Year with our residents and staff at The Chocolate Works Care Village.

There’ll be a fantastic array of festive activities and events, not to mention wonderful, tasty food to enjoy. As Christmas is a time for family and friends, we’ll make sure they keep in touch with their nearest and dearest too via the latest technology as well as good old-fashioned paper and pen! But that’s not all, once the new year is well and truly in and it’s time to return home rest assured, we’ll help our VIP guest settle back in there too with a fantastic hamper of goodies and put plans in place to keep in touch with new friends!

Home Manager, Sarah Paskett, RGN said “Along with our residents, my colleagues and I have been inspired again and again in recent months by how willing so many people are to give their time and their services to their local community for the benefit of others. I really wanted us at The Chocolate Works to be a part of that, so I hope that what we are offering can make a real difference to someone. We can’t wait to welcome you to our home and to our Springfield Family”

If this fantastic opportunity is something you or someone you know would love to experience, then we can’t wait to hear from you so please do get in touch. Alternatively, you may be a local person or business who wants to help make a difference along with us by enhancing the experience. Perhaps you can offer a super deluxe mode of transport to and from home for our VIP, look after a much-loved pet or offer to send a gift at Christmas. We’d love to get the whole community involved and spread some much-needed heartwarming Christmas cheer!

*Terms and conditions apply. See our website www.chocolate-works.co.uk for further details or simply email us: info@springfieldhealthcare.com. Closing date for applications is Monday 23rd November.