A MASKED flasher exposed himself to a woman on a cycle path in York.
North Yorkshire police say that two incidents took place involving the same victim a week apart on a cycle path off University Road leading to Heslington Road, at 3pm on Tuesday, November 3 and again at around 2pm on Tuesday, November 10.
A spokesman said: "The man, described as Asian, was wearing a black face mask and dark clothing including a hooded top with a red motif, and was seen hiding behind parked cars.
"He approached the same woman on both occasions. The victim, who is in her early 20s, reported it to the police on November 10.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about the man or of any similar incidents in the same area.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Donna Abram. You can also email donna.abram2@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200198017.
