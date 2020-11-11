POLICE in York are trying to track down a bike thief.
North Yorkshire Police say a teal blue Raleigh Felix pedal bike was taken from outside a house in William Plows Avenue, behind York Cemetery, between 12.30pm and 1.15pm on Saturday, November 7.
A spokesman for the force said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information from, anyone who may have witnessed this theft occur or know who may be responsible.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Dave Ellison. You can also email 000041@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200196147.
