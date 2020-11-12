HOW sad to read of the closure of Cafe Concerto. For many years in the week before Christmas my wife Rena and I attended the Chapter House Choir service in the Minster in the company of the late Gina and Malcolm (of The Press sports desk) Huntington.
We always ate that evening at Cafe Concerto with two courses before the service and with dessert and coffee afterwards.
The staff were always friendly and helpful despite our rather less than straightforward arrangements.
We wish all of them the very best for the future.
Derek Boorman,
Stamford Bridge Road,
Dunnington,