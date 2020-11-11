A YORK teacher has been honoured in a national competition to find inspirational leaders of education.
Mike Shaw, who teaches science and astronomy at Bootham School, was one of four finalists in the i25 Awards 2020.
The competition recognizes the independent education sector’s leading influencers and innovators who have made an impact in some way over the course of the year.
On being selected as one of the finalists, Mr Shaw said: “There were lots of far more deserving nominees, and it was a huge surprise to be put in with the finalists.”
Mike was chosen for his dedication and enthusiasm, and his work in promoting astrology to students across York, including Bootham, the York Independent State School Partnership (ISSP) and the Festival of Ideas.
Chris Jeffery, Head of Bootham School, said: “This is a fitting reward for a real enthusiast and a true inspiration to generations of Bootham and York ISSP students.”
Mr Shaw received a prestigious honour from the Royal Astronomical Society (RAS), as he was elected as a fellow of the society.