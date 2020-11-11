TODAY is D-Day for one of York's best known and most loved shops.

Barnitts has warned that the future of its city centre store could be in jeopardy if City of York Council's area planning committee this afternoon refuses plans to redevelop part of the building.

Store boss Paul Thompson has urged councillors to go against officer's recommendations and vote to approve the proposals for ten townhouses and two apartments in a former drill hall building in St Andrewgate.

He said last week that gaining approval was crucial to allowing the business to invest in the city centre and safeguard jobs.

Officers said in a report to councillors: “Refusal is recommended due to the lack of any affordable housing, which is required by draft Local Plan policy as over 10 dwellings are proposed.”

But Barnitts and developers Oakgate said they had already provided extensive details showing that affordable housing was not possible or viable in such a complex building project and would jeopardise the necessary investment in the remaining shop and in a planned ‘click and collect store’ on James Street.

York Retail Forum said it was backing the plans because it was a 'great example of repurposing space in the city centre and showed how retailers needed to adapt to meet changing customer needs.'

York BID said the plans sounded ‘exciting,’ and were ‘progressive and testament to a retailer that is adapting to consumer habits.’

The Press will run a blog on today's meeting, which starts at 4.30pm.