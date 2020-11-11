UNDERWATER searches continue in York today to help find a missing woman.
North Yorkshire Police say they will be contining to search the river for a woman who was seen going in to the Ouse at Lendal Bridge on October 30.
The force has previously appealed for dash-cam footage of the woman as enquiries are also ongoing to help confirm her movement prior to the incident and her identity.
A spokesman said: "In particular, we are appealing for vehicle dash-cam footage or any other images which may have captured the woman’s face while she was on Lendal Bridge between 11.50am and 12.05pm.
"The woman is described as white, aged in her early 20s, with purple or red hair.
"She was wearing a black coat with a buckle across the middle, black skinny jeans, black boots with red or purple socks pulled over the top of the ankle boots.
"She was also carrying white A4 sized papers."
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12200190737.
