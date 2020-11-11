CLEANING products on a light switch led to firefighters being called out.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called at 8.25pm last night to a property in Harrogate.
A spokesman for the force said: "Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough responded to reports of smoke seen coming from a light switch and a smell of electrical burning at a property in the Harrogate area.
"On arrival this turned out to be a false alarm caused by cleaning products that had been sprayed on the switch. Crews isolated the electrics until an electrician could attend."
