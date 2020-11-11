University students in York will be allowed to travel home in early December so families can be reunited for Christmas under Government guidance for the coronavirus pandemic.
Institutions, including the Universities of York and York St John, will be told by the Department for Education (DfE) to end in-person teaching and switch to online classes so they can return between December 3-9.
The boost for students comes as the NHS was preparing to be able to start delivering a potential Covid-19 vaccine from the beginning of next month in the event it is approved.
Under guidance published on Wednesday, universities will be told to set staggered departure dates during the “student travel window” so they can safely return home.
It is hoped the risk of transmission will be reduced as students will be travelling after the four-week period of national restrictions in England.
Deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries said: “The mass movement of students across the country at the end of term presents a really significant challenge within the Covid-19 response.
“The measures announced today will help minimise that risk and help students get home to their families as safely as possible for Christmas. It is crucial that students follow the guidance in order to protect their families and the communities they return to.”