STAFF from a care home near York set up a vintage sweet shop to bring a taste of traditional cheer to residents.
Lifestyle co-ordinator at St Catherine’s nursing home in Shipton-by-Beningbrough, Michele Burley, came up with the idea to set up ‘Ye Olde Shipton Sweet Shop’.
She hoped the move would help lift spirits around the home.
Staff members gathered old jars, scales and weights, and even dressed up in outfits, to make the confectionery experience “authentic”.
Michele said: “It was a great success, we also made deliveries around the home to residents who couldn’t make it.
“It was fantastic to see their faces. It’s important to keep their spirits up.”
As well as the sweet shop, the staff have also set up a sensory room for residents to use, organised a pop-up hairdressers and they are in the process of creating an indoor garden.
Michele added: “We have such a fantastic team here.
“We care so much for our residents and we always want to make them happy.”