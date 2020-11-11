AN EMERGENCY appeal has been launched to raise £15,000 to support local families throughout York at crisis point as a result of the pandemic.

York children’s charity, The Island, urgently needs the funds to provide vital supplies to support the city’s most vulnerable children.

Nigel Poulton, chief executive officer, said the charity was responding to an ever-increasing number of families going into isolation, unable to get out and not having the means to feed or buy well-being resources for their children.

He said The Island had been overwhelmed by the response to its emergency appeal earlier this year due to the first national lockdown, which enabled its volunteers to distribute more than 2,500 Hampers of Hope.

Filled with essentials such as food and toiletries, as well as children’s activities, the hampers made a huge difference to families across the city.

In normal circumstances, The Island supports children and young people across the city with one-to-one mentoring sessions, and group activities, to help build up their self-esteem, confidence and resilience.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, city charities have stepped forward to help.

Last month a food company and the Rotary Club stepped in with a £100,000 support package to help a project that feeds the homeless in York.

York Vikings Rotary Club and specialist potato company Cockerill have teamed up to help Hoping York Street Kitchen feed the city’s homeless during the pandemic. The first £500 consignment of staple food supplies from Rotary4foodbanks was delivered to Cockerill’s Dunnington warehouse complex in October.

Mr Poulton said he had seen a huge surge from the most vulnerable of Island families needing support.

He said: “Covid-19 associated mental health risks disproportionately effect children and adolescents who are already disadvantaged and marginalised.

“The Island is well placed to specifically address this need through our Hampers of Hope as well as an emergency phone line available 24 hours a day.

“The Island urgently needs to raise £15,000 as quickly as possible to enable us to respond in a timely manner to those most in need.”

A donation of £25 would provide one emergency Hamper of Hope containing food supplies, household items including soap, toiletries, activities and other resources for all the family.

Details and information where other support can be accessed would also be included, along with contact details for the emergency 24 hours-a-day phone line.

“We have 156 families, who would be able to receive an emergency hamper every fortnight over the next two months, including a larger Christmas Hamper,” said Mr Poulton.

The Island team of volunteers are on stand-by, ready to make up and deliver these hampers.

Supporters of the first appeal included charities and trusts, local restaurants, City of York Council and anonymous donors as well as individuals, while donations in kind came from shops, supermarkets and restaurants. Support the appeal at www.theislandyork.org