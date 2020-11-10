MASS coronavirus testing is to be rolled out across 66 local authorities, including East Riding of Yorkshire - but not York, after health chiefs turned it down ...at least for now.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said today he had written to every director of public health in England, offering to make available new lateral flow tests which have been used in a Liverpool pilot, with a turnaround time of under an hour and available for people without symptoms. He said 66 local authorities had already expressed an interest and expected more to sign up.
But Sharon Stoltz, York's Director of Public Health, while confirming that the council had received a letter from him and saying that increased access to testing was to be welcomed, said that at this point, further information and consideration was needed.
"We are keen to learn from the experience of Liverpool and other areas before committing, and we are working with city partners to better understand the logistical and resource issues involved with testing of this nature and scale, and the potential impacts to other services," she said.
"We are carrying out the preparatory work in the background and I hope to be able to share some proposals with the York Outbreak Management Advisory Board for discussion at the next meeting.”
York council leader Keith Aspden said yesterday that mass testing was needed get the city back on its feet.
