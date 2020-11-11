TWO York businesses have joined forces to offer a community-focused investment and business advice service.
Hunter Gee Holroyd, HGH Wealth Management Limited, and Mole Valley Asset Management (MVAM) have teamed up.
MVAM offers investment services to private clients, SMEs and intermediaries and recently launched a Yorkshire T20 portfolio, made up of 20 listed companies, helping people to grow their savings while supporting local industry.
Hunter Gee Holroyd have been in York for 90 years, providing support with tax, business advice, audit and accounts and payroll.
Director Mark Grewer said: “We are passionate about working with and supporting local companies and the community, having done so for almost a century.“Investing time now to help future-proof your business and adjust to the ‘new normal’ is far better than having to start again. By taking action and through our relationship with MVAM, we aim to help local businesses survive and thrive."
Duncan Sanford, director and portfolio manager for MVAM’s York office, said the partnership was 'integral for our strategy of investing in and working with our local community'.