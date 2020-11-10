POLICE are hunting a wanted man from York.
Richard Sampson, 40, is wanted by police after he missed two court appearances.
Warrants have been issued for Sampson’s arrest, after he failed to attend York Magistrates Court in connection with a theft charge, and Hull Crown Court in connection with a charge of wounding.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers have checked various addresses in York, but Sampson has not yet been arrested.
"He has connections to York and Hull.
"Anyone who sees Sampson, or knows where he is, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 straight away, quoting reference number 12200188572."
