EMERGENCY services were called to an accident involving a car and a mobility scooter yesterday.
The incident happened at 2.34pm at the Columbus Ravine roundabout near the junction at Prospect Road, in Scarborough A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) said: "Crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a car which had collided with a mobility scooter.
"The crews assisted with scene safety and gave first aid treatment to a male before the arrival of an ambulance."
