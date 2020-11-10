GETTING essential bus services back up and running in York will be top of the agenda at a meeting next week.

York Bus Forum is holding an online open meeting on Tuesday (November 17) called 're-thinking the way we market our bus services'.

The forum was set up four years ago to look at ways of improving the city's bus network.

Recently, it worked alongside the York Civic Trust and the York Environment Forum to produce the York Transport Survey and the Citizens Transport Civic Forum meetings.

Ahead of the meeting a spokesman said: "When the city emerges from the current disease crisis, we will need to plan to restore our essential services.

"In order to allow York to function properly the bus network must be protected and if possible enhanced. This will be the central message of the next meeting of the York Bus Forum on Tuesday at 5.30pm, on Zoom."

The guest speaker is Martin Harris, the managing director of Brighton and Hove Bus Company Ltd and Metrobus who will be outlining what they have done to take the best from the past and used it to plot the future.

The meeting is available to all members and associates and any member of the public who would like to contact the group by email in advance should message secretary@yorkbusforum.org to obtain the Zoom code.

The forum discuss issues with bus operators, City of York Councillors and the council transport Team.