ANYONE passing a York convent in the run up to Christmas this year will get a glimpse of an angel.

The Bar Convent in Blossom Street is celebrating angels and all that they symbolise; from faith, love and comfort to strength, protection and guardianship.

As part of this, during lockdown they are creating a Christmas display of angels for the windows of the Grade I listed building and they would like to invite people to contribute.

Sister Ann Stafford, Superior at the Bar Convent, said: “Although the Bar Convent is currently closed, we feel that now, more than ever, this Christmas display must go ahead.

“Every part of the world has been affected by the Pandemic. There are many suffering from death, illness, loneliness, separation, isolation, anxiety, loss of work and so much more.

“This project will hopefully create a physical and visual representation of how communities come together in times of need, how people care for one another and offer some light when times may seem dark.”

Anyone who would like to be involved is encouraged to write a personal prayer, a message or a dedication on their very own angel.

An angel template is available to download from the convent website - bar-convent.org.uk - for people to print out on A4 card, cut around and add their own personal message. People can also decorate their angel in white, silver and or gold.

Please send your angel to Lauren Masterman, The Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre, 17 Blossom Street, York, YO24 1AQ by Thursday, November 26.

They will go on display from December 3-23 and, subject to Government guidelines, guests will be invited to add their own angel to a tree in the convent chapel.

In their December exhibition the convent also hope to host A Street of Angels by renowned artist, Ronnie Cruwys, which includes her evocative works inspired by the Archangel Michael and the story of how he is said to have protected the Bar Convent. An Angel trail will also add some Christmas sparkle for our younger visitors.

The convent's popular festive feast with all the trimmings will be available to book from December 3.