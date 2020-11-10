THERE have been no further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to coronavirus within the York trust remains at 242.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 79 deaths related to the virus recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 300 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 34,963.
Patients were aged between 35 and 100 years old. All except eight, aged 66 to 99 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from September 28 to November 9 with the majority being on or after November 6.
Their families have been informed.