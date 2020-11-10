A YORK-BASED is set to re-release one of his sci-fi crime thriller book later this month, as it relates to the pandemic.
Mark Brumby is preparing for the re-release of ‘Always Adam’ on November 30.
The Sci-Fi crime thriller, set in London and New York, pits a financial journalist against a biotech billionaire armed with a virus, a vaccine and a vendetta against society.
Mark originally wrote Always Adam in 2013. However, Boomslang Books is republishing the book in as they feel it “deserves to reach a wider audience in the current pandemic climate.”
Mark said: “Covid-19 has brought home not just the fragility of human life but the power of vaccines.
“As an author, the virus has moved the goalposts. It has made the unbelievable a little more believable.”
He is currently working on the sequel to Always Adam.
