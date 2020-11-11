PROPERTY and life planning experts in York have appointed a new director.
Alison Munro, who was an associate commercial property solicitor at Guest Walker, has now joined existing directors John Walker, Helen Burrows and Deborah Barton on the board.
Alison specialises in business lease work and the buying and selling of properties with business elements, as part of the commercial property team.
Since joining the specialist commercial, residential property and wills and trust firm in May 2016, Alison said she had been impressed by its following in York and beyond for its expertise in all types of property work including commercial, residential and development.
"I am looking forward to playing a key role in helping to grow and develop the business and I am confident that, with such a great team, we can continue to go from strength to strength notwithstanding the current challenges from Covid 19.”
John Walker said: “Alison has a really strong track record within commercial property, including a background of having worked for national commercial law firms. We are thrilled she is now a director of the business.”