YOUNGSTERS at a York primary school are helping to replenish supplies at a city foodbank in time for Christmas again this year.

Pupils at Yearsley Grove School in Huntington have been bringing in food and Christmas treats for York Foodbank over several weeks.

Every child from all 15 classes has contributed over the past month and the donations will be sent to the foodbank.

It's not the first year pupils at the school and their families have brought in donations for the city foodbank, but teacher Emma Hickling said she has been humbled by the response in light of the pandemic.

She said: "All the children in school have been affected by recent times and we thought it would be good to give something back to our community in York.

"We have been gathering essential food and non-food items and they will be distributed across the city.

"I was just so amazed at how many items we received to be honest.

"It is a real testament to the community we have at Yearsley Grove and we should all be really proud.

"This year has been a really hard one and we know that for some families across York it has been particularly tough and so we will always try to do whatever we can do to help.

"York Foodbank does an amazing job and it was a real privilege to be able to donate so many amazing items to their charity.

"Our aim is that other schools or families see this and are inspired to get together their own donation so that we can help as many people as possible across York.

"Because I believe that this year has showed us that acts of kindness, however small, can make an enormous difference."