DATES and venues for the Theatre Royal's Travelling Pantomime this year have been released - and will begin on the day lockdown ends.
The following dates have already been confirmed, with more to be revealed in due course.
- 2 December – members-only preview, York Theatre Royal (pop-up theatre on main stage).
- 3 December – preview, York Theatre Royal (pop-up theatre on main stage).
- 4 December – Tang Hall Community Centre, 4.30 and 7pm.
- 5 December – New Earswick Folk Hall, 4.30 and 7pm.
- 8 December – The Reading Room, Dunnington, 7pm.
- 9 December – Wiggington Recreation Hall, 7pm.
- 10 December – St Barnabas Primary School, Holgate. Afternoon schools performance & public performance at 6pm.
- 11 December – Clifton Church Hall, 4.30pm and 7pm.
- 12 December – Elvington Village Hall, Wheldrake, 4.30pm and 7pm.
- 13 December – The Poppleton Centre, 4.30 & 7pm.
- 15 December – Acomb Parish Hall, 7pm.
- 16 December – Carr Junior School: Afternoon school performance & public performance, 6pm.
- 18 December – Copmanthorpe Methodist Church Hall, 4.30pm and 7pm.
- 19 December – Clifton Green Primary School, 4.30pm and 7pm.
- 20 December – York Pavilion Hotel, 4.30pm and 7pm.
- 22 December – Heworth Christ Church, 4.30pm and 7pm.
- 23 December – Archbishop Holgate’s School, 4.30pm and 7pm.
Tickets for the performances went on sale yesterday (Monday.)
Tickets on sale at yorktheatreroyal.co.uk
Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children with a maximum party size of six people in a household or support bubble.
Up to 25 per cent of tickets will be made free of charge to families in need this Christmas.
A spokesman for the theatre said capacity at some venues is small. Tickets are available on a first-come-first-served basis to anyone living in a York city ward.
The show is being filmed on Saturday 3 December for broadcast so anyone who can’t get tickets will still be able to enjoy the show