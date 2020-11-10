A CYCLIST was injured after a crash with a pick-up towing a trailer for carrying animals.
North Yorkshire Police say the accident happened in Station Road opposite Tesco in Thirsk at about 7.25am on Monday, November 9 and involved a red pick-up style vehicle towing a cattle or sheep trailer.
The cyclist, a 36-year-old man, received minor injuries as a result of the collision. The red pick up failed to stop at the scene and may not be aware a collision had occurred.
A police spokesman said: "The pick up was overtaking the cyclist and the trailer has made contact with his causing him to come off his cycle.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about The red pick-up and trailer and keen to identify the vehicle and driver.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Tc149 Garbutt. You can also email chris.garbutt@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200197090.
