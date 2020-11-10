TRANSPORT services in York are continuing operations throughout the nationwide lockdown and tier systems to support the elderly and disabled residents in the city.

York Wheels, a car service which offers transport to residents of the city who struggle to access public transport, has announced that it will continue to work with Covid measures in place.

The service provides support for the elderly and vulnerable people, to help them attend appointments at hospital, the doctors and the dentist.

As well as this, the Dial and Ride service, which offers minibus transport along routes in every area of the city, will continue to enable elderly and disabled people to reach the supermarkets.

A customer of the services, from the Strensall, area said: “Without Dial and Ride I wouldn’t be able to get my weekly shopping, the drivers are all very friendly and help me to my door with the shopping.

“I get to see friends that I have made on the bus and have plenty of time when at the supermarket to get my shopping.”

To book the service or check the schedule, call the office. There have been slight changes to reflect no cafes and waiting areas during the current lockdown.

A spokesperson for the service said: “While the residents of York require our services, we will be here to support you.”

Call the office on either 01904 630080 or 01904 551441.

York Wheels has been running for over 36 years supporting the residents of the city.

Earlier in the year, the organisation introduced Covid-safe measures into their vehicles to protect drivers and customers. The measures include hand gel in every vehicle, cashless payments and drivers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).