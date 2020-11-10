A NORTH Yorkshire hospice is set to launch a special version of its “much-loved,” Santa Dash event for this year.
In previous years, hundreds of supporters have gathered in December to take part in a 5K or 10K run in aid of patient care at Saint Catherine’s Hospice.
However, with safety in mind and in accordance with Covid guidelines, it will not be possible to hold a group event this year.
Instead, Saint Catherine’s is asking people to take part in their own Santa Dash, in smaller groups of friends or family, on any day this December. Group sizes must stay within the current Government guidance at the time.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “This year is different as we can’t all get together, but we will still be together in spirit.
“Whether you are a keen runner, or more of a strolling Santa, remember this year that it’s your dash, your day, your way.”
Participants can go for the traditional distances or 5K or 10K, or pick their own distance, covering a route of their own choice – running, walking or even cycling.
To register, visit: https://bit.ly/2JT7R38