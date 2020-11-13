ENGLAND is back in lockdown which means people across the country have to stay at home unless they have a specific reason.



However, we can still get some outdoor exercise with your household, or one member of another household.



This means you can put your walking boots on and explore some of the most scenic places in and around York this autumn.



Here are five of the best walking routes to embark on during lockdown:

Stockton on the Forest

Beanland Lane is on the route

(Photo:Geograph/John Slater)

If you’re looking for a relatively short walk to try out during this autumn lockdown, then this walking route could be ideal.

It should only take around an hour and a half to complete and you get to enjoy beautiful views of Stockton on the Forest during the journey.

Starting at the main street of Stockton on the Forest, this trail will take you past the 18th century Holy Trinity Church and the Georgian-built Brockfield Hall.

Bishopthorpe

If you have never explored the historic village of Bishopthorpe, then now is your chance.

The route is almost six miles long and takes you past listed buildings and through beautiful fields.

The walk starts and ends at Bishopthorpe library and should take around two hours to complete.

On the trail, you will pass the former Terry’s Chocolate factory which is now a listed building.

Towards the end of your walk, you will find yourself at the River Ouse where you can enjoy a tranquil riverside walk.

Helmsley Castle to Rievaulx Abbey

Rievaulx Abbey

(Photo: Geograph/ nick macneill)

This unique route lets you walk between two historic sites in the North York Moors.

The journey will only take an hour and begins at the 900-year-old Helmsley Castle.

From there you will follow the signposts for ‘Cleveland Way’ and trek through the woodland, where you will pass Griff Lodge and walk by the River Rye.

Finally, you will reach your final destination at Rievaulx Abbey.

You can still visit this abbey under lockdown rules, but only the grounds will remain open and you have to ring in advance.



You can find the full walking route on the English Heritage website.

Beningbrough River

This walking route will take less than two hours to complete and promises to deliver “sweeping views” of the woodland and countryside.

The trail starts at Beningbrough Hall car park and takes you through the near by woodland.

Beningbrough Home Farm can be seen on the route along with the picturesque Beningbrough village.

Arguably, the best part of the route is the walk along the river bank where cattle are often spotted.

You can find the full route on the National Trust website.

New Earswick

If you want to embark on a longer and slightly more challenging walking route, then this one could be perfect.

The longer route is around 6.5 miles long and there are plenty of stiles and gates to pass during the journey.

The route begins at New Earswick Library and will see you journey past Hall Farm and All Saints Church.

The path by the River Foss

(Photo: Geograph/ Chris Daniel)

The walk along the River Foss is arguably the most relaxing part of the journey; the trail is around a mile long and you pass through fields and woodland areas.

Later in the route, you will pass the iconic old Rowntree’s factory.

Where is your favourite walking trail in York? Leave your answers in the comment section.