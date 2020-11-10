OVER 1,400 new businesses have been created in the last year - the largest increase year-on-year in a decade.

Data collected by the Professional Services company SNL showed that 1,422 new businesses have been created in York this year - 223 more than in 2019, and the largest year-on-year increase in over a decade.

The information, gathered from The Government Agency Companies House, revealed that York saw an increase of 159 stalls and markets, a growth of 59 Human Resource companies, 60 I.T companies, 21 hairdressers and 42 new property companies.

Lighting companies, car dealerships, pet shops and wedding events were also established.

Executive member for economy and strategic planning, Cllr Andrew Waller, said that it was promising to see the city flourishing with entrepreneurialism during a pandemic year.

But Chairman of the York Retail Forum, Phil Pinder said the swathes of redundancies this year meant people had no choice but to go it alone.

He said: “The huge increase is likely due to people being made redundant and being forced into the position of looking to go it alone.

“I wish them all well, but it’s really tough for businesses right now, I only hope they can all get to the other side of the situation we’re in.

Cllr Andrew Waller added: “In the midst of all that is happening at the moment it is encouraging to see that York is leading the way with many entrepreneurs starting businesses.

“We have seen a rise in self-employment and start-ups following the pandemic with many people’s circumstances changing. Whatever the trigger has been we want people to know that there is support available to help.

“Along with city partners including the LEPs and Make it York, we have made sure that new businesses across the city are able to benefit from a wide of start-up support and advice.

Sean Bullick, Managing Director of Make It York, said: “It’s great to see that start-up business has seen such a positive upturn in the city during these difficult times, demonstrating confidence in the city’s economy.

“2020 has been a challenging year for many, and our team has been working hard to support York’s diverse economic sectors and help businesses through this period of uncertainty by providing business support, offering professional advice and signposting to available grants and loans opportunities.

“Next week is York Business Week, where we will be looking at the future of York and how we can all work together to build back better. We are optimistic about the future and confident that York will continue to thrive.”

Overall 25,891 new businesses have been created in Yorkshire this year, 2,233 more businesses than in 2019.