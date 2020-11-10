POLICE are investigating after thieves broke in to three homes.
North Yorkshire Police say three properties in Harrogate were targeted by burglars between Friday and Sunday November 6-8.
The first occurred on King Edwards Drive, Harrogate at some point between 6-8 November and involved car keys being taken from the house and a Citroen car taken from the drive which was later recovered from Minskip.
A second burglary occurred at Verity Walk, Harrogate either in the evening of Saturday, November 7 or early hours of Sunday, November 8 when someone attempted to gain access to a property but were unsuccessful.
A property on Fulwith Drive, Harrogate was targeted between 5 – 8pm on Sunday, November 8 when thieves entered the home through a broken window and stole a safe containing a number of items and cash.
A spokesman for the force said: "At this stage it is unclear if these burglaries are connected but North Yorkshire Police advises Harrogate residents to be vigilant for any suspicious activity, strange vehicles in the area and individuals who seem out of place. If you have any information, CCTV or witnessed any of these incidents please call 101 and quote the relevant reference number above or email: Elizabeth.Estensen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk"
