A GROUP of youths have broken the lockdown rules by congregating in a York bin shed.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the Covid-19 breach and anti-social behaviour happened on Monday evening at Sovereign Park, near Boroughbridge Road.
"A group of youths were congregating in a bin shed,"they tweeted. "All spoken to and reminded of the lockdown regulations of meeting more than one person. Letters sent to parents reminding them of their responsibility."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment