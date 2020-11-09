ROBOTS soon look set to be serving meals at a Chinese restaurant in York - if the owner can overcome a licensing refusal.

It might once have been the stuff of science fiction, but signs outside HaiZhong Lao Hot Pot & BBQ in George Hudson Street say diners are to be 'served safely by smart robots.'

An image shows robots with wheels and three shelves, which would offer 'contactless service.'

It is understood the aim is to reduce human contact at the restaurant during the pandemic, which has severely impacted on the hospitality industry.

But the plans may be thwarted by a different issue - plans to serve alcohol on and off the premises from 11am to midnight daily.

A premises application by Wenlin Chen was rejected today by City of York Council's licensing committee.

A report to the committee said the business was in a 'red zone' due to the high concentration of licensed premises, the impact of which had led to a 'high level of occurrences in relation to crime and disorder related issues.'

It went on: "Therefore, the council should refuse all applications within the red zone where relevant representations are received, unless the applicant can show how their application would not lead to an increase in the impact of licensed premises in this zone.

"The onus is on the applicant to demonstrate to the responsible authorities the suitability of how their proposal will not add to the cumulative impact."

A police submission to the committee said: "The applicant has failed to offer any substantial conditions, which would seek to address concerns that they are promoting the licensing objectives of Prevention of Crime and Disorder or Prevention of Public Nuisance, in an area that already experiences high levels of disorder.

"North Yorkshire Police cannot support this application in the Cumulative Impact Area, and for the exceptional reasons highlighted in my witness statement regarding Mr Chen as the proposed Designated Premises Supervisor and respectfully ask members to refuse the application."

The Sub-Committee rejected the application for a premises licence, saying the full reasons for this decision would be included in a detailed decision letter, and there was a right of appeal for the applicant to the Magistrates’ Court.