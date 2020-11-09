SPORTSWEAR retailer JD Sports looks set to move into the former TopShop store at York's Monks Cross shopping centre.
JD Sports Fashion PLC has applied to City of York Council for permission to install its sign outside Unit 12, where TopShop was based until it closed in 2018.
It wants consent for internally illuminated signs made of aluminium and opal perspex.
It says it has not consulted with neighbours or the local community about the proposal but the owners of the building have given their consent for the sign.