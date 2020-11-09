A NORTH Yorkshire company has been ordered to pay nearly £200,000 for the lapses that led to the death of one of its employees.

Luke Crocher was 24 when he fell 30 feet from a house roof onto a patio and suffered serious head injuries.

He was rushed to hospital but died later the same day.

He was working at the time for Northallerton Heating Centre, of County Business Park, Darlington Road, Northallerton.

It admitted corporate manslaughter through its managing director, Mark Anthony Flintof, 59, of Crosby Road, Northallerton.

The company was fined £160,000 plus £36,315 prosecution costs at Leeds Crown Court.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Jim Glass of North Yorkshire Police said: “This is such a tragic case which was completely preventable.

“Luke was carrying out a day’s work, from which he should have been able to return safely to his family who have been left utterly heartbroken by his death.

"The Northallerton Heating Centre failed to ensured his safety at work and did not take all the relevant steps to make sure he was never able to fall from such a height."

Leeds Crown Court heard Mr Crocher was working at a house in Bishop Monkton between Harrogate and Ripon on April 5, 2018, when he was fatally injured.

His employer failed to ensure that suitable and sufficient measures were in place to prevent him falling and had failed to ensure that the work was properly planned, supervised and carried out safely.

Mr Crocher had not had the proper safety training, was not being properly supervised and that his work was according to national working at height regulations.

Det Chef Insp Glass aid: “I hope this case is a timely reminder to all employers that the health and safety of their staff is their responsibility and is paramount.

"North Yorkshire Police take all reports of this nature incredibly seriously and any breach of health and safety regulations which risk serious injury or death will be investigated thoroughly.

"I’d like to thank colleagues at the Health and Safety Executive and Crown Prosecution Service for their support during this very detailed investigation.

“While I realise the result today does not ease any of the pain Luke’s family have experienced since his death, I hope it provides them with a sense of closure and helps them move on to more positive times.”

