MPS from the York area have spoken of their delight at news of a breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, working with German biotech company BioNTech, has released interim analysis suggesting their vaccine can prevent more than nine tenths of people from getting Covid-19.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said she wanted to pay tribute to all scientists who had been working to find a vaccine solution to the virus.

"Today they have raised our hope," she said.

"Normally it would take a decade for a vaccine to be made available, but the global effort has delivered this vaccine with remarkable speed.

"The global population will need vaccinating, so priority will need careful planning. Likewise, here in the UK, we need to ensure that there is a comprehensive and transparent plan in place to first protect the most vulnerable and then rolled out to protect us all.”

Kevin Hollinrake, the MP for Thirsk and Malton, said it was 'excellent news' that raised the prospect of life returning to normal by spring or summer next year.

"What an amazing year 2021 will be if that is the case," he said.

"However, it will be some months before any vaccination programme will be rolled out amongst the population to the degree necessary to protect lives.

"What a desperate tragedy it would be if people lost their lives now when a potential solution is so close. As such, we must follow the current government rules to protect each other from this invisible killer."

The vaccine has been tested on 43,500 people in six countries and no safety concerns have been raised.

Dr Albert Bourla, the chairman of Pfizer, said: "We are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis."

Prof Ugur Sahin, one of the founders of BioNTech, described the results as a "milestone".

Pfizer plans to apply to the US regulator the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency approval to use the vaccine by the end of the month.

The analysis was carried out after 94 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were found among those taking part in the trial.

The jab is known as a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine.Conventional vaccines are produced using weakened forms of the virus, but mRNAs use only the virus’s genetic code.

An mRNA vaccine is injected into the body where it enters cells and tells them to create antigens.

These antigens are recognised by the immune system and prepare it to fight coronavirus.

No actual virus is needed to create an mRNA vaccine. This means the rate at which the vaccine can be produced is dramatically accelerated.

As a result, mRNA vaccines have been hailed as potentially offering a rapid solution to new outbreaks of infectious diseases.

They can also be modified reasonably quickly if, for example, a virus develops mutations and begins to change.

The human trials of mRNA vaccines – involving tens of thousands of people – have been going on since early 2020 to show whether it is safe and effective.

Pfizer says it will continue to collect safety and long-term outcomes data from participants for two years.

The UK has secured 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine – the first agreement the firms signed with any government.

People will need two doses, meaning not enough shots have been secured for the entire UK population.

However, it is likely other vaccines will announce results from their clinical trials shortly.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has examined data on who suffers the worst outcomes from coronavirus and who is at highest risk of death to decide who should get the vaccine first.

Its interim guidance says the order of priority should be:

– Older adults in a care home and care home workers

– All those aged 80 and over and health and social care workers, though they may move up the list

– Anyone 75 and over

– People aged 70 and over

– All those aged 65 and over

– High-risk adults under 65

– Moderate-risk adults under 65

– All those aged 60 and over

– All those 55 and over

– All those aged 50 and over

– The rest of the population, with priority yet to be determined.