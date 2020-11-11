It is fitting that on Armistice Day we pay tribute to a war hero of York who has died aged 97

WAR hero, spy, ex-Carriageworker and Rowntree's staffer Harry Gledden has died at the age of 97.

Harry was born in York on February 28, 1923 to Maud and Harry Gledden, and was named after his father.

Harry senior fought in the First World War and suffered the effects of mustard gas.

His health was irreparably damaged and although he returned home, he died eight years later.

It was left to Maud to support her two children, Nora and young Harry.

Looking back on those early years, Harry would later joke that he was a “street urchin” and left to his own devices much of the time, while his mother worked.

His auntie did her best to look after the growing lad and ensured he went to Scarcroft School.

At 15 years old, Harry was employed at Rowntree's but he wasn’t really happy there.

Six months after he started, he packed in the job, persuaded someone to lie for him about his age and enlisted in the Army.

Harry’s war record shows that at barely 16 years of age, he was fighting for his country in India.

Harry proved to be a good soldier and a few years later was in Burma. He showed great strength of spirit when the Japanese invaded. He refused to surrender, choosing instead to strategically retreat by walking from Burma to India.

Harry Gledden during his time in the Army

The trek took him six long months. He faced more than the bullets of the enemy, as lack of nutrition and exposure meant that he succumbed to various diseases during that time. Harry never gave up. He soldiered on and eventually arrived back home.

Harry wasn’t in York for long, before he was called up again. This time working for the Intelligence Service in Germany, just after the war.

By a stroke of coincidence, he actually served in the same barracks where his father had been held a prisoner of war during the First World War.

Harry Gledden senior during the First World War

Harry junior’s role was in the far more comfortable surroundings of local bars, identifying communist infiltrators. Harry’s Commanding Officer recorded that his military conduct was "exemplary”. Harry was able to think on his feet and react very quickly. As his officer noted, Harry was “the most effective member of the Intelligence Section and, in this capacity, his work led to a number of arrests”.

Harry was commended for his “sterling qualities” and with his “even temper” he was a popular man.

From spying for his country, Harry was then selected for war service in Korea. The young lad with a wise head on his shoulders and experience beyond his years, was a respected role model for younger recruits.

His demob letter from Field Marshall Slim noted that: “it is to your credit that under difficult conditions, you earned the admiration not only of your own country but of all nations fighting in Korea and earned the hearty respect of the enemy. As an old soldier in the Force, which contained a high proportion of young officers and ranks, your experience, efficiency and sense of duty were an example to them”.

York war hero Harry Gledden with some of his medals

Harry received many medals during his army career - not bad for a lad who joined the army to escape paying a five-bob fine for trespass on the railway line on his way to work at Rowntree's.

It was ironic that the first letter Harry received on his return from Germany was a demand for the five-bob payment! To which Harry is reported to have retorted with humorous exasperation: “That’s the thanks I get for serving my country fighting all over the world!”

It is not known whether Harry ever did pay the fine.

Life as a soldier was hard, but there were lighter moments. Harry had always loved animals and during his time with the army adopted a rat and duck.

A passion for pets was something Harry shared with the other love of his love, Doreen. Their relationship hadn’t got off to the best of starts and Harry’s army career meant that they drifted apart. However, fate had other plans in store.

Years later, Harry bumped into Doreen and her sister while visiting his mother at York Hospital. He walked Doreen home and the two were inseparable from that moment on.

They married in 1975 and spent the next 39 years being devoted to one another. Harry and Doreen were both active fundraisers for The Guide Dogs For The Blind and were regularly at York Station, no matter what the weather, with collecting boxes. Harry was devastated when Doreen passed in January 2014.

Harry with his wife Doreen

After Harry left the army, he spent some time with Adams Hydraulics in Stonebow, before moving to the York Carriageworks until he retired.

Harry was never one to be idle and kept himself busy with many hobbies. He was an accomplished angler and won cups for York in the All England Fishing matches.

He also loved to place a bet on the horses and seemed to have a knack of picking a winner. Harry often joked that he was lucky and had been all his life. This had that kept him safe on the battlefield. People all around were getting shot, he used to joke, but the bullets always missed him.

Harry was a decorated war hero, highly respected by his peers and commanding officers. His family were so proud of him but it wasn’t the soldier they adored, it was the man.

As Brian Ellwood, Harry’s nephew, said: “He was just my Uncle Harry and I loved him very much.”

Clearly, it isn’t only on Remembrance Day that the family pay tribute to him. They hold Harry in their hearts and in his honour cherish his many medals. Harry will never be forgotten.

Harry Gledden - February 28, 1923 to October 12, 2020

Harry Gledden was buried on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Fulford Cemetery. The ceremony was conducted by Donna Pagdin, from Co-Operative Funeralcare, Cromwell Road, and led by Fiona Brown, Celebrant, Your Ceremony.