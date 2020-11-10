A FORMER York vicar and acting Dean of York could face disciplinary action after an independent report concluded that he told an abuse victim "in effect, to move on".

Glyn Webster is now the Bishop of Beverley but served when younger as a curate at Huntington, the vicar of St Luke’s in Burton Stone Lane and chaplain at York Hospital, as well as Rural Dean for York and twice as acting Dean of York during vacancies at the Minster.

He is one of a number of clerics criticised in the report, called A Betrayal of Trust, which was commissioned by the Church of England after it issued a public apology to victims of the late former Bishop of Chester, Victor Whitsey.

The report says Whitsey, who died in 1987, took advantage of his position to abuse at least 18 children and young people, male and female.

It said that an abuse survivor, known as “M1”, had previously said that he told Bishop Webster at a dinner party in 2012 that he had been abused by Whitsey, but was urged “to leave well alone".

It said Webster "totally denies" that this conversation took place and M1 was now at pains to shield him from any suggestion that he was told to "forget about it".

“We can understand his reluctance, and fully appreciate that M1 does not want any ‘trouble’ being attached now to Bishop Glyn Webster,” it said. “That, however, is not a matter for us.

“On the evidence we have seen; and having spoken with all of the people involved, we are satisfied on a balance of probabilities that there was a conversation about Whitsey at this informal dinner party, that M1 said he had been abused by Whitsey, and that Bishop Glyn Webster told him, in effect, to move on.”

A Church of England spokesperson said: “We are taking very seriously criticisms about how and where we failed to respond.

“A process is now being followed according to House of Bishops safeguarding guidelines. We cannot say anymore at this stage.”

Bishop Webster was approached by The Press but declined to comment.