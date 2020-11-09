A VILLAGE is on the lookout for a new councillor after a resignation.
Sutton Upon Derwent Parish Council has a vacancy for a councillor after the resignation of Cllr Mike Piercy.
A bye-election to fill the vacancy will be held if 10 electors of the parish write to the Chief Executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, East Yorkshire, HU17 9BA by November 26 claiming an election.
If the chief executive does not receive a request the parish council will be informed that it may fill the vacancy by co-option, which means the council members will elect a new member from those who have expressed an interest in joining the council.
The village is about eight miles outside York and borders Elvington and Wheldrake, both of which fall within the City of York Council boundary rather than East Yorkshire. There are currently seven positions on the council.
If you wish to discuss the role please contact the clerk of the parish council, Yvonne Eggleston on 01904 608453, or email theclerk@suttonuponderwent.org.uk