A MAN allegedly entered a service station and produced a large knife in front of staff at the fast food counter.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the incident that happened at Moto Service Station, Wetherby, at around 8.30pm last Thursday.
An arrest has since been made and a male has been released pending further enquiries, North Yorkshire Police confirmed.
The force is particularly appealing for information from those who were present at Moto Services at the time and witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Corrina Graham-Merrett, or email corrina.graham-merrett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Quote the reference number 12200195126.
