THE North Yorkshire host of a country radio show has helped create a Christmas charity single for a mental health charity about the challenges posed by missing family and loved ones during the pandemic.

Dom Crooke, of Bubwith, near Selby, said that being in lockdown and unable to see the ones he loved, and also having to quit his job due to the pandemic, had had a huge toll on his mental health, and he knew many others were being affected throughout the world.

“I host a podcast and country radio show on UKCountryradio.com and I have teamed up with the founder of Scarlet River Management, Rachel Sellick, and singer songwriter Tyler Spicer, to produce a charity single to raise money for Mind.

“With the whole lockdown situation and pandemic that has spread around the world, we wanted to create something that would showcase those feelings of missing those who are close to us and, although it is a Christmas single, we feel the same message applies at any point throughout this year.

“The charity single is called I Won’t Forget To Miss You and features eight artists from here in the UK and around the world, including countries such as Norway and the US.

“The single will be available to pre-order from November 13 and will be released on November 27.”

Songwriter Tyler Spicer said: “​ ‘I Won’t Forget to Miss You​’ encapsulates the global and universal sentiments that we’ve all felt during this pandemic: those of missing family, those of separation from loved ones, and those of trying to find a sense of normality in the face of mass change.”

She hoped the single could ‘heal and unify us all, wherever we are, no matter how far apart, this Christmas.​‘