POLICE have now left the scene of an earlier incident in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Police were at the scene of an incident in The Gallops in Foxwood for about two hours.
One resident, who did not want to be named, said earlier today: "A police van arrived on the street about an hour ago and there are two policemen waiting outside one of the houses."
The area was not cordoned off, but officers remained on the scene and left at about 3pm.
North Yorkshire Police has said that they were at an address due to a 'concern for safety', but were unable to say more due to the nature of the incident.
