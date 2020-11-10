A BUSINESSMAN serving a suspended prison sentence is believed to have left the country, York Crown Court heard.
Emrah Ozan, 49, was given the punishment in January following a street dispute. He admitted affray and carrying a knife in public.
Usually, anyone on a suspended sentence is forbidden to leave the UK without permission from the Probation Service.
The service summonsed Ozan to attend York Crown Court for alleged breach of a suspended prison sentence.
Recorder Benjamin Nolan QC said he could do nothing "until he comes back from Turkey" and adjourned the case until January.
The court was not told when Ozan may have left the country.
Ozan, formerly of Kirk Hammerton, near York, was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months on condition he did 100 hours' unpaid work.
He was also ordered to pay £150 compensation.
