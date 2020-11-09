A DATE has been set for a night of music in York that’s sure to banish the coronavirus blues.
York Rocks Against Cancer is all set to return in 2021 at York Barbican.
The show continues to be a much-loved fixture on the city’s social calendar, showcasing the talents of brilliant local musicians.
Local musician Ian Surgenor has teamed up with Fortress Energy Ltd and York`s popular local radio station YO1 Radio to stage the fifth of these amazingly successful events next summer at the city centre venue.
Fortress Energy`s Managing Director Martin Atkinson said: “We are delighted to be working with the team involved with York Rocks Against Cancer.
“We`re all looking forward to a fabulous night of music while helping to raise much-need funds for York Against Cancer.”
Stars from ITV`s Emmerdale, The York Rocks house band and guests including Chris Helme (The Seahorses), Sister Madly and the best local musicians and singers York has to offer.
Organisers say to expect a party atmosphere and a fun night guaranteed.
Over the years Ian, who has battled prostate cancer himself, is the founder member, keyboard player and vocalist with Sister Madly.
He and his collaborators, including Martin Lettin, Will Robey, Sam Johnson and Mike Pratt, also organised spin-offs such as York Musicals Against Cancer and York Country Against Cancer.
The fifth York Rocks Against Cancer will take place on July 17 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the Barbican’s website here.