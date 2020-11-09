THE final member of a drugs gang operating in Selby and Goole has been sentenced, more than six months after her co-accused.
Katie Megan Taylor, 28, should have been sentenced along with six other gang members on March 12.
But she did not attend and York Crown Court accepted her reason for not attending.
The courts then ceased hearing bail cases for some months during the first national lockdown .
When her case was relisted for sentence at the start of October, she failed to attend.
Again it was adjourned, and again she failed to attend.
This time the court did not accept her reason for non-attendance and a warrant was signed for her arrest.
She attended York Crown Court the following day and was given an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.
Taylor, of Elsie Street, Goole, had admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
Gang boss Matthew Evans, 30, of Doncaster Road, Selby, was jailed for eight years and eight months in March for running a drug dealing network for cocaine and for cannabis mostly in East Yorkshire.
Two other men were also jailed.
There is no suggestion Taylor was involved in the cocaine operation.
