A SMALL service of Remembrance - with those taking part socially distancing - went ahead in Tadcaster.
People gathered at the town’s war memorial to lay wreaths and remember the fallen on Sunday.
A piper also attended the event and a bugle player performed the Last Post.
Melvin Pratt, who owns Tadcaster Carpets and Furnishings, said about 40 or 50 people gathered for the impromptu service.
He said: "I was surprised when I went down there.
"The piper just randomly turned up. Nothing had been organised. The chap who did the Last Post just randomly turned up too.
"Everybody was socially distancing.
"It was quite moving. I was quite glad that something did happen off the cuff."
The unofficial ceremony came after traditional Remembrance Sunday events were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
