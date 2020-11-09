A MAN had to be rescued after he injured his leg while out walking.
Emergency services, including Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SRMRT), were called to the Hole of Horcum just after 1pm on Saturday.
A spokesperson for SRMRT said: "After treatment at the find site the gentleman was loaded onto a team Bell stretcher before a protracted and steep carry out to a Yorkshire Ambulance Service vehicle at the hairpin on Saltergate bank for handover and evacuation to definitive medical care.
"Yet again our recently procured Lyon Equipment stretcher wheel proved its worth in making for a smoother ride for the patient and going some way to ease the carry out for our team members.
"That said it was still a difficult carry out, compounded by Covid-19 PPE being worn by team members. After handover team members decontaminated on site before returning home and the team vehicles and equipment were cleansed at base ready for the next incident."
Twenty-two team SRMRT members and two team vehicles were deployed for just over four hours.
The spokesperson added: "We wish the gent a speedy recovery and thank those who helped him before our arrival and who had raised the initial alarm."
Comments are closed on this article.